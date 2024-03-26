"Bowyer allowed people to believe Ohtani was a client" - MLB reporter reveals bookie used Shohei Ohtani's name to boost business

The Shohei Ohtani-Ippei Mizuhara betting scandal has been in the headlines since it first broke out on Wednesday. Since then, new points about the scandal have been popping up occasionally.

According to ESPN's Tisha Thompson, Mathew Bowyer, the bookie, knew the two-way phenom's name from the $4.5 million wire transfers he received from his account.

However, Bowyer reportedly didn't do much to dispose of the idea that Ohtani was making the bets and not his interpreter, as having the three-time All-Star's name associated with him boosted his business.

"A source said Bowyer was aware of the name on the wire transfers but chose not to ask any questions as long as payments came in; however, the source said Bowyer allowed people to believe Ohtani was a client in order to boost business,” Thompson reports.

Mizuhara has already been fired by LA Dodgers last Wednesday after the news of the scandal first broke. IRS has opened a criminal investigation on Ohtani's former interpreter and close friend. MLB has also started its own investigation into this scandal.

Shohei Ohtani blames former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara of stealing money from him during press conference

LA Dodgers' $700 million star Shohei Ohtani has denied involvement in Ippei Mizuhara's betting scandal and blamed the former interpreter for stealing money from his bank account. On Monday, Ohtani spoke to the media for the first time after the scandal came to light.

During the press conference, Ohtani said he was hurt by Mizuhara's actions, especially with the kind of bond they shared.

“Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies. On a personal note. I’m very sad and shocked that someone who I’ve trusted has done this.”

Right after the news of this scandal came out, it was reported that Ohtani's camp first said that wired transfers made from his account to the bookie were to help the interpreter get out of his huge gambling debts.

However, a little after that, the player's camp changed their statements on Wednesday and said that Ohtani had no knowledge of those wired transactions and was infact a victim himself as the interpreter had stolen the $4.5 million from his account.

