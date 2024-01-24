"Boy what a fall from grace sheesh!" - MLB fans take swipe at Trey Mancini and former Astros WS winner lands minor league deal with Marlins

In 2020, utility man Trey Mancini beat the odds, overcoming a serious battle with colon cancer. While the Florida-native may have won the battle for his life, his hitting has been in decline ever since.

Last season, Mancini signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. However, after hitting just .234/.299/.336 with four home runs and 28 RBIs, he was released by the team after 79 games. For a player who hit 35 home runs as a member of the 2019 Orioles, the performance marked a serious fall from grace.

"Trey Mancini agrees to minors deal with Marlins. Invite to MLB spring training" - Jon Heyman

After spending the bulk of this offseason wondering if he would find a suitor, the Miami Marlins reportedly reached out to Mancini, signing him to a minor league deal. Although the news may be better than nothing for the 31-year-old, fans did not miss their chance to point out that the news represents the culmination of a years-long tapering off for Mancini.

A former eighth round draft pick, Trey Mancini overcame expectation in his first full season of 2017. That year saw 6-foot-3 utility man hit .293/.338/.488 with 24 home runs and 78 RBIs as a member of the Baltimore Orioles. On account of the performance, Mancini finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.

Over the next few seasons, Mancini's numbers only improved, culminating in a 35-home run season in 2019. However, the next year, Mancini was forced to sit out all of the 2020 season on account of his cancer diagnosis. When he returned, his bat was never able to regain its pop.

After a decent rebound season in 2021, which saw 21 home runs, Mancini was traded to the Houston Astros midway through the 2022 season. Although he won the World Series with his new team, Mancini hit just .176 during the final 51 games of the season in Houston. Now, he will have to strive to get a spot on an MLB roster before it becomes too late to do so.

Trey Mancini still has time to turn things around

In 2019, many thought that the 27-year-old Mancini would be able to contend as a future MVP. Now, he will be lucky to get into an MLB game this season.

With that said, Mancini is relatively young, and has shown an ability to perform at a high level. Although the minor-league deal represents a step back, Trey Mancini has overcome much graver obstacles in his life.

