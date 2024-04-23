"Brain rot" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shoots down fan fiction about her and 11-year-old Baby Gronk with playful response

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne won the NCAA Championship with her squad for LSU in gymnastics. She and her team had just enough points to edge out California, making both people in this couple LSU national champions.

Dunne is a TikTok sensation, which means she often finds herself caught up in social media slang and trends. Part of that was a long connection to Baby Gronk, the young football sensation who went viral on social media and eventually met Dunne.

The stories on social media took off from there, talking at length about Baby Gronk supposedly "rizzing" up Dunne, and she responded by hugging the young fan. This created some fan fiction, which resurfaced at the NCAA Championship.

Baby Gronk was in attendance, sparking more memes about the situation, including one that caught Dunne's attention on Instagram.

A social media post showcased that Skenes was not in attendance, while Baby Gronk, whose name is Madden San Miguel, was in the stands and took a picture with the gymnast. The video also implied that Skenes is more concerned with his pitching and other women than Dunne.

Olivia Dunne laughed off the video on Instagram

Dunne playfully laughed off the video, commenting:

"Brain rot."

Skenes is currently working through AAA with the Pittsburgh Pirates and could not be in attendance.

Paul Skenes is nearing an MLB debut

Paul Skenes has been pitching extremely well in AAA, posting a zero ERA through four starts and 12.2 innings pitched. His FIP of 0.36 suggests he's not just getting lucky; he's truly been that good so far.

His K/9 is extremely high at 19.18, though his walk rate is a bit up. A little more control might go a long way, but he has otherwise been basically untouchable in the minor leagues.

The Pirates won't be able to keep him down for long, and a report said that he might come up after Olivia Dunne's season ended. It just ended with that national championship, so if that report is true, then Skenes is that much closer.

