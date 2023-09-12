Brandon Belt Injury Update: Blue Jays veteran slugger added to IL amid team’s feverous playoff push

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed veteran Brandon Belt on the 10-day Injured List with back spasms. This comes at a terrible time for the team, who are battling with other American League hopefuls for a playoff spot. Belt's veteran presence has been instrumental to the Blue Jays season, on the field and in the clubhouse.

Belt's first season away from the San Francisco Giants is now at risk of ending early. Back issues can be debiliatating for players, especially those with 13 years of MLB experience. If he is unable to return, his veteran presence for a young team will be his most valuable asset in October.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"ROSTER MOVES: 1B Brandon Belt (lumbar spine muscle spasms) placed on 10-day IL. OF Nathan Lukes recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight" - Blue Jays

This has been an issue bothering him for awhile, but it has not been enough for a stint on the Injured List yet. This report dates back to September Third.

Expand Tweet

"Belt has been removed from today's starting lineup with lower back tightness" - Ben Nicholson-Smith

His .251 batting average has been far better than expected, as are his 16 home runs. Nathan Lukes will have some big shoes to fill at avery important time. This is the second time he has been promoted to the MLB roster. His last stint lasted only 20 games, where he did show good promise.

The Toronto Blue Jays cannot afford to dwell on losing Brandon Belt

Belt has been an important pickup for the Blue Jays this season, but they need to focus purely on Baseball. The veteran who won championships with the San Francisco Giants would likely say the same thing.

It takes a lot to win a World Series championship, but the first step is making the playoffs. Injuries aside, they need to lock in for the remaining weeks of the season.