Brandon Crawford Free Agency: 3x All-Star shortstop inks deal to join St. Louis Cardinals

It is the end of an era as long-time San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is set to join the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2024 season. The 37-year-old, who once considered retiring from the MLB altogether, will join the St. Louis Cardinals as a key depth piece for the club.

"The St. Louis Cardinals are signing Brandon Crawford, sources tell The Athletic. The move brings needed veteran shortstop depth behind Masyn Winn, with Tommy Edman's status for Opening Day unclear. News here, more to come" - @katiejwoo

The St. Louis Cardinals will be only the second club that Brandon Crawford will have played for in the MLB after spending all 13 of his professional seasons with the San Francisco Giants. According to MLB insider Katie Woo, Crawford is expected to serve as a backup shortstop behind top prospect Masyn Winn.

There are a number of lingering questions surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals infield, which makes the addition of Crawford even more important for the team. The Cards are awaiting news on the health of Gold Glove Award winner Tommy Edman, who underwent surgery on his wrist.

A three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants, Crawford has seen his production and role with his former team diminish over the past few seasons. Last season, Crawford appeared in only 93 games with the Giants, posting a dismal .194 batting average with 7 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .587 OPS.

"Brandon Crawford, who had spent his entire career with the San Francisco Giants and considered retirement, signs with the St. Louis Cardinals, per @katiejwoo" - @BNightengale

It remains to be seen how much game time Crawford will see with the St. Louis Cardinals this upcoming season, however, he could be a solid addition to the team's depth chart.

Brandon Crawford joins a growing number of aging veterans on the St. Louis Cardinals

It's been a busy offseason for the St. Louis Cardinals, who are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2023 campaign. The team has made a number of key signings this offseason, maybe perhaps not the type of players that fans expected the team to pursue.

The Cardinals have signed a number of long-time MLB veterans who the club will be hoping can continue to perform at this stage of their careers. Aside from Crawford, the Cardinals have signed Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Matt Carpenter. It will be interesting to see how the newest additions perform for the team this upcoming season.

