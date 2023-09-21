Brandon Crawford Injury Update: Giants veteran lands on 10-day IL, might have played last game for club

Brandon Crawford has been a staple in this San Francisco Giants lineup for well over a decade. He has been one of the team's most reliable hitters and a fan favorite among the Bay Area supporters.

On Thursday, the Giants announced that the three-time All-Star will be placed on the 10-day injured list. The move comes at a critical stage of the season, with the Giants battling for one of the final wild card spots in the National League.

#SFGiants roster moves:

A right hamstring injury means that the Bay Area native may have played his last game for his hometown club.

Crawford, who will earn $16 million this season, is set to become a free agent at the end of the year. The 36-year-old has played his entire 13-year MLB career with the Giants, but could have played his last game with the organization.

San Francisco (76-76) is still in the hunt for a playoff spot. The team ranks third in the NL West and three games behind the Chicago Cubs in the wild card race. It has 10 games remaining to save its season, but will have to do it without Brandon Crawford.

Brandon Crawford is a three time All-Star and two-time World Series champion

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford runs the bases after a home run against the Colorado Rockies

Since making his debut for the franchise, Crawford has been one of the club's most consistent players. He can hit, hit with power, run, field and throw.

In 1,653 MLB games, Crawford has a lifetime .250/.319/.396 slash line. He has recorded 146 home runs, 744 RBIs and 47 stolen bases over his career.

Brandon Crawford has been placed on the injured list after exiting last night's game with right hamstring tightness. Crawford has spent all 13 years of his career with the Giants and is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Crawford was selected to the All-Star Game on two different occasions and is a four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

He was a member of the Giants team that won the World Series in in 2012, sweeping the Detroit Tigers. The shortstop was also a part of the 2014 team that defeated the Kansas CIty Royals in seven games to win the championship.

Fans will be wishing Crawford a speedy recovery after all that he has done for the game of baseball.