Carlos Correa's addition leaves the San Francisco Giants and Brandon Crawford with a bit of a dilemma. Crawford and Correa are both shortstops by trade and are very good at what they do. With the Giants shelling out $350 million, it appears as if Correa will get priority over Crawford.

It will be strange for Giants fans to start the upcoming season with a new shortstop. Crawford has been a permanent fixture in the lineup since moving up to the majors in 2011. Since being drafted in 2008, he has played his entire career with the Giants. MLB writer Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic discussed the expected position change with Crawford in his latest piece. Here's what Crawford said:

"I’ve been told that that’s where he’ll stay, so that puts me in a much different situation."

Per an article in The Athletic, Crawford also gave his views on Correa joining the organization and the benefits of adding one of the league's elite players:

"He’s been one of the better players in the league for years, and it’s obviously exciting to get a player of his caliber to San Francisco."

Carlos Correa is a two-time All-Star (2017, 2021), Rookie of the year (2015), Gold Glove winner (2021) and World Series Champion.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Here's how the Giants are constructed right now Here's how the Giants are constructed right now https://t.co/fjt2MUrrfM

"Here's how the Giants are constructed right now" - Talkin' Baseball

Correa has a career .279/.357/.479 slash line and a .833 OPS. He has recorded 155 home runs and 553 RBIs over 888 games in his career. He made a name for himself as part of the Houston Astros team that won the 2017 World Series. He is regarded as one of the league's premier shorstops.

Brandon Crawford confirms he will be changing positions next season after 12 years with the Giants

Brandon Crawford throws towards first while turning a double play against the Miami Marlins

It is yet to be confirmed where the San Francisco Giants will move Crawford to. No one can doubt his talent on the field. He is capable of filling in at several positions, but there is speculation that he could be moved to third base or second base.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants Brandon Crawford has acknowledged he will be changing positions in light of the Giants adding Carlos Correa nbcsports.com/bayarea/giants… Brandon Crawford has acknowledged he will be changing positions in light of the Giants adding Carlos Correa nbcsports.com/bayarea/giants…

"Brandon Crawford has acknowledged he will be changing positions in light of the Giants adding Carlos Correa" - SF Giants on NBCS

Brandon Crawford seems to have come to terms with the idea of shifting positions. He is known as one of the leaders in the Giants clubhouse and understands that Correa playing in his natural position will give the team a boost. The goal for everyone involved with the organization is to improve on last season's 81-81 record and reach the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes