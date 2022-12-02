Brandon Crawford, the San Francisco Giants' shortstop, has had a decade long career. He has spent his entire MLB career at the Giants and has garnered quite a few individual accolades. These include three All-Star selections, four Golden Glove award and a Silver Slugger award. He is also a two-time World Series champion with the Giants lifting the trophy in 2012 and 2014.

Brandon Crawford is married to Jalynne Crawford (née Dantzscher).

She is a former gymnast who finished in the top 20 in the USA National Championships as a junior in high school. However, her gymast career was cut short due to back and rib injuries.

Both Brandon and Jalynne are pretty active on social media, where they share important events from their lives. The couple got married in 2011 and recently celebrated their eleventh anniversary. Jalynne wrote a heartfelt message on her Instagram for her husband in honor of their anniversary.

"11 Years, 4,015 days, 96,360 hours, 5,781,600 minutes, & 346,896,000 seconds being married to you! (Close enough) Time sure flies when you’re having fun! Thank you for being my best friend and lover @therealbcraw35 Happy 11th anniversary! Love you! #bestfriend #hubbyandwifey #anniversary" -Jalynne wrote via Instagram

Brandon Crawford and Jalynne Crawford's relationship

Brandon Crawford and Jalynne met during the first-year orientation in college. Both of them were student athletes at the University College of Los Angeles. The couple clicked as soon as they met and have been a couple ever since.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 in heavenly Kona, Hawaii. Their marriage took place during Brandon's first offseason with the Giants. The two had a simple yet stunning wedding. The pair, who both come from big families, have four kids, two daughters and two sons.

Their first daughter, Braylyn Ann, was born in 2014. Two years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Jaydyn April. In 2016 and 2018, Brandon and Jalynne gave welcomed their sons, Braxston and Bryson.

Poll : 0 votes