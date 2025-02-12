  • home icon
  • Brandon Crawford's wife Jalynne's heartfelt post about Giants icon's retirement garners 3-word reaction from Drew Pomeranz's spouse Carolyn

By Ryan Burks
Modified Feb 12, 2025 10:30 GMT
Drew/Carolyn Pomeranz and Brandon/Jalynne Crawford (Credits: @therealbcraw35 and @drewpomeranz Instagram)

Brandon Crawford announced his retirement from Major League Baseball in November 2024, and his wife Jalynne threw the former shortstop a party. That party had several former MLB players and their families in attendance, including Drew and Carolyn Pomeranz.

On Monday, Jalynee Crawford shared photos from the big night in a post on Instagram.

"Twas a good night! 😘 👩‍❤️‍👨👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨🤩 @therealbcraw35," Jalynne captioned the post.
The cover photo of the post shows Brandon Crawford and his wife embracing for a special moment, standing in front of an illuminated "Cwaford" and "35" to celebrate the shortstop's career. Carolyn Pomeranz commented on the post and confirmed that her and Drew were in attendance.

"So much fun!! ❤️❤️
Carolyn Pomeranz Instagram Comment (Credits: @jalynnecrawford Instagram)

Drew Pomeranz has not pitched in Major League Baseball since the 2021 season as he has had several injuries. He is trying to make a return and signed a deal with the Seattle Mariners in September 2024.

Crawford spent the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, his only season that wasn't with the San Francisco Giants. He was a key member of the Giants, winning the World Series championship in 2012 and 2014.

Brandon Crawford's wife Jalynne pens touching tribute as husband retires

Brandon Crawford has had the support of his wife Jalynne throughout his Major League Baseball career, and he often thanked her for the support. When it was announced that Crawford was stepping away from the game, his wife, Jalynne, posted a touching tribute to her husband on Instagram.

"It was the most beautiful ride watching you live out your childhood dreams. I loved having a front row seat to every moment and memory with you! Looking forward to this next chapter with our family!" Jalynne Crawford captioned

Brandon Crawford was able to enjoy a 14-season long MLB career and formed many friendships along the way. It's clear from the recent party that those relationships will continue well after his career is over.

