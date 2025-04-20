Brandon Lowe cracks Devin Williams’ changeup code while Aaron Boone calls it a ‘bump’

New York Yankees closer Devin Williams is all over the news in the Big Apple after he blew a save opportunity in the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Entering the ninth inning, the former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher was tasked to close the game with an 8–4 lead. However, he allowed the Rays to tie the game, giving up four runs on four hits.

The four-run inning started with José Caballero reaching second base safely after Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera committed a throwing error. Ben Rortvedt was walked in five pitches as the Rays set the foundation for their comeback.

A ground-rule double to deep left was Chandler Simpson's first MLB hit and the first RBI single in the ninth. Yandy Diaz brought in another run with his RBI single before Brandon Lowe's two-run single sent the game into extra innings.

After the game, Lowe revealed that he anticipated what Williams would throw at him. Williams' most trusted weapon, the changeup, turned out to be the game-tying pitch of the night.

“Guys tend to gravitate toward their best pitch. He's got one of the best changeups in the game,” Lowe said. “[So you are] just understanding that that's going to be the pitch that he goes to."

Despite the severe backlash, the Yankees manager backed the closer, saying Williams encountered a "little bump."

“We’ve got a long way to go; it’s a little bump here early,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s got all the equipment to get through it.”

Yankees fan nominates Luke Weaver to replace Devin Williams

The Yankees acquired Devin Williams from the Brewers in the offseason through a trade. The Yankees, who didn't have a designated closer for most of last season, hoped that the two-time NL Reliever of the Year would fill that void.

However, the journey has been bumpy so far, as Williams holds a 9.00 ERA and four saves in his eight innings on the season.

This has led to New York-based actor and Yankees fan Nick Turturro going on a rant following the Yankees' 10–8 loss, taking a dig at Williams and instead nominating Luke Weaver for the closing role.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again—Luke Weaver should be the closer. 8–4, you've got to close it," Turturro said. "Error or no error, you've got to close the game. Alright? That's it—no excuses. You can't walk guys. Alright, you make an error—fine. But it's 8–4. You can't lose that game. You just can't.

"Not Belford. Put Weaver in there. Weaver's got to close. He's got to close, man. Enough is enough."

However, Boone is in no mood to pull the plug on Williams.

