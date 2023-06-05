It's been a difficult season for Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe as he has not only struggled with his health but has struggled at the plate when healthy. Now the veteran second baseman finds himself on the IL yet again with lower back inflammation, with the move being made retroactively to June 4th.

The Rays placed second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list due to low back inflammation and called up infielder Vidal Brujan to take his place on the active roster.

While the placement on the 10-day IL may not be welcome news, the severity of Brandon Lowe's injury is not expected to be major. Early reports believe that the former All-Star will spend the minimum amount of time on the shelf, however, it is not certain.

In a corresponding move, the Tampa Bay Rays called up utilityman Vidal Brujan from Triple-A Durham. Brujan's promotion is more of a depth move, with the likes of Isaac Paredes and Taylor Walls expected to cover second base in Lowe's absence.

There is potential for Brandon Lowe's injury to linger on longer than the minimum 10 days

Although initial reports suggest that Lowe's injury is not severe, the fact that Lowe missed time last season with a back injury is concerning. On May 16, 2022, the Tampa Bay Rays placed Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL with lower back issues, before transferring him to the 60-day IL on July 5, 2022.

jerry @F_cknJerry It sux, but it makes sense that Brandon Lowe would be out with a back again, considering how often and how big he swings and misses… #RaysUp It sux, but it makes sense that Brandon Lowe would be out with a back again, considering how often and how big he swings and misses… #RaysUp

"It sux, but it makes sense that Brandon Lowe would be out with a back again, considering how often and how big he swings and misses… #RaysUp"

While he was activated on July 16, he found himself back on the IL in September again with lower back discomfort. His recent injury history with back pain is why the Tampa Bay Rays may be without him beyond the minimum of a 10-day IL stint.

A look at Lowe's disappointing 2023 campaign so far

The Tampa Bay Rays currently own the best record in the MLB, however, much of that success can be attributed to the likes of Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco, as opposed to Lowe.

Lowe is currently tied with reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge for 22nd for batter strikeouts with 63. Through 50 games this season, the second baseman has a dreadful .199 batting average with 9 home runs and 29 RBIs. He currently has career lows in batting average and on-base percentage.

