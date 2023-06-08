On Wednesday, Major League Baseball called off the games scheduled in Philadelphia and New York due to extremely poor air quality as a result of the Canadian wildfires.

Smoke reeked through the stadiums and the walkways making it impossible to breathe. Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh was spotted roaming the outfield at the Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night. He admitted to not being able to see through and spot the deck owing to the smoke-filled air.

Marsh admitted that the conditions were not ideal but also mentioned how this will not have any effect on his at-bats or his ability to track the direction of the balls.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia Phillies had an air quality index of 185 which is considered extremely unhealthy. The health officials of the city had to issue a “code red” to alert the citizens that the air is extremely unhealthy to inhale.

Before the postponement was declared, Brandon Marsh jokingly said that he had been preparing for a day like this since his childhood due to his obsession with video games, where apocalyptic conditions are common.

Alex Coffey @byalexcoffey



A few Phillies players on what it was like to play in a smoke-filled ballpark yesterday: “I’ve been prepping for this since I was six years old,” Marsh said. “I’ve been playing Call of Duty. I’ve been playing zombies for years now.”A few Phillies players on what it was like to play in a smoke-filled ballpark yesterday: inquirer.com/phillies/wildf… “I’ve been prepping for this since I was six years old,” Marsh said. “I’ve been playing Call of Duty. I’ve been playing zombies for years now.”A few Phillies players on what it was like to play in a smoke-filled ballpark yesterday: inquirer.com/phillies/wildf…

“I’ve been prepping for this since I was 6 years old. I’ve been playing Call of Duty. I’ve been playing zombies for years now,” Brandon Marsh said.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ series finale against the Detroit Tigers had to be postponed owing to the smoke from the wildfires. The game has been rescheduled to 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, which was originally an off day for both teams.

Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies battled the smoke to register a win

Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Philadelphia Phillies won the game 1-0 despite the difficulties due to the smoke-filled air.

Manager Rob Thomson and Phillies players admitted that a strong wind blowing in from the center field stood in the way of what could have been three home runs. Later, they agreed that the conditions did not affect their playing abilities as such.

Around half an hour before the announcement of the game being postponed, Thomson admitted that he thought that Wednesday’s game would be played.

However, the Philadelphia skyline did not allow the game to be played as the ballpark could hardly be spotted due to the haze.

Poll : 0 votes