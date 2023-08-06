Brandon Marsh injury update: Phillies outfielder placed on 10-day IL following knee injury

The Philadelphia Phillies will be without Brandon Marsh for their upcoming games after the outfielder was placed on a 10-day injured list on Sunday.

The Phillies have called up Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace the injured outfielder.

Although an X-ray and MRI revealed no structural damage to Marsh's knee, manager Rob Thomson said that the outfielder is expected to miss two to three weeks as he recovers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies The Phillies placed OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL with a left knee contusion. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, the club selected the contract of INF/OF Weston Wilson (#37) from Lehigh Valley (AAA). Wilson’s first appearance will be his major league debut.

"The Phillies placed OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL with a left knee contusion. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, the club selected the contract of INF/OF Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley (AAA). Wilson’s first appearance will be his major league debut."

PHILLIES BELL @PhilliesBell Brandon Marsh has a severe left knee bruise. He was on crutches in the clubhouse this AM. Marsh is expected to be out for "probably two or three weeks, and if it's sooner than that, great" per Rob Thomson. He has a left knee bruise. X-rays and MRI showed no structural damage. pic.twitter.com/2NapUAYOU0

"He has a severe left knee bruise. He was on crutches in the clubhouse this AM. Marsh is expected to be out for "probably two or three weeks, and if it's sooner than that, great" per Rob Thomson. He has a left knee bruise. X-rays and MRI showed no structural damage."

The outfielder sustained the injury after he ran into the center field wall while trying to haul a long fly ball against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. He instantly collapsed on the warning track, withering in pain, and left the field gingerly following his nasty collision.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Brandon Marsh has been removed from the game after slamming into the center field wall pic.twitter.com/MCae0LteRM

His absence might play a critical role in the Phillies season as the outfielder provided excellent defensive cover for the team. His latest hitting form will also hurt the team as the 25-year-old has managed 8 home runs and 44 RBIs in 101 games this season.

Meanwhile, Wilson will be making his MLB debut when he plays for the Phillies. Earlier this year, the franchise signed the 28-year-old to a minor league deal, who had previously spent seven seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Philadelphia Phillies will be without Brandon Marsh for the Nationals series

The Phillies are currently trailing the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the American League East. Despite the injury setback on Saturday, the Phillies secured an 8-4 victory against the Royals at Citizens Bank Park.

Trea Turner, who has struggled for most of the season, repaid the faith of the Phillies fans after a sparkling performance on Saturday. His three-run homer, the first of the season, helped his team take the lead in the rubber game of the series.