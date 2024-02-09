Brandon Marsh Injury Update: Phillies outfielder expected to be ready for opening day after undergoing knee surgery

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that outfielder Brandon Marsh successfully underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. It's expected that Marsh will be sidelined for 3 to 4 weeks as he recovers from the procedure, missing the beginning of Spring Training.

"The Phillies announce that OF Brandon Marsh underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will be out for 3-4 weeks. They still expect him to be ready by opening day." - @BNightengale

Although Brandon Marsh will miss a significant portion of Spring Training, he is expected to be ready for the Phillies on Opening Day. The 26-year-old figures to play a key role in the outfield for the Phillies this upcoming season with superstar Bryce Harper shifting to first base permanently.

According to Phillies president of baseball operations David Dombrowski, the injury occurred during a workout early this week. It's believed that the inflammation in Marsh's knee stemmed from floating cartilage cartilage, something that the procedure will have addressed.

Brandon Marsh will continue to be a key contributor for the Phillies this season

Marsh was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in 2022 in a deal that sent catcher Logan O'Hoppe the other way. Since the move, Marsh has improved at the plate, seeing his batting average jump from .239 with the Angels to .280 with the Phillies. The fact that he will be ready for Opening Day is massive for Philadelphia, who will be looking to win their first World Series title since 2008.

Last season for the Phillies, Marsh delivered the best season of his young MLB career, posting new career highs across the board. The outfielder finished the season with a .277 batting average while posting 12 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.

"Another reminder that Brandon Marsh has more career World Series home runs than Ronald Acuna Jr" - @phillypain8

Although Marsh will likely find himself batting at the bottom of the lineup again for the Phillies in 2024, he is an important piece at the bottom of the order. If he can continue to improve at the plate, it will provide more at-bats for the team's stars Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber.

