Brandon Nimmo Injury Update: When will Mets slugger return?

New York Mets slugger Brandon Nimmo's 2023 season has officially come to a close. After leaving Friday's game early, the outfielder has been placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to September 29.

Nimmo landed hard on his shoulder while trying to lay out and rob Miami Marlins slugger Jorge Soler of a hit. The injury is related to the AC joint, as an MRI did not reveal any damage to his rotator cuff. He should be ready to go when spring training rolls along.

This season, Brandon Nimmo has seen a lot of success. He has played in 152 games, a career-high for the eight-year veteran. During those games, he has slashed .274/.363/.466 with 24 home runs, 30 doubles, and 68 RBIs.

He has been among the few bright spots for the Mets this season. With three games left in the regular season, they sit two out of last place in the National League East.

Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will look to turn the page with David stearns

Marlins vs Mets Baseball

There is no hiding that this season was a disaster for the New York Mets. If you were to ask Brandon Nimmo or any other player, they would say the same thing.

Some question marks are heading into the offseason that must be addressed. One of these questions is, will manager Buck Showalter return to his post next season?

The team just hired former Milwaukee Brewers general manager and president of baseball operation David Stearns. He will be the team's president of baseball operations moving forward.

Rumors have been flying that Stearns could hire Brewers manager Craig Counsell to lead the team. He will be a free agent when the season ends, and the two have a good working relationship.

It will be interesting to see who leads the Mets during the 2024 season.