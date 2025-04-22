Braves' $75,000,000M star’s latest IL stint surprises MLB fans

The Atlanta Braves cannot seem to catch a break this season. After an underwhelming start that has them fourth in the National League East, the Braves revealed an injury to ace Spencer Strider this week.
On Monday, the Braves put Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list after the ace injured his right hamstring, reportedly while playing catch, ruling him out for Tuesday's scheduled start against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Strider made just two starts last season before undergoing surgery to repair the UCL injury in his pitching elbow. He returned to action after almost a year against the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday. The Braves ace is on a six-year, $75,000,000 contract, signed in October 2022.
His latest injury frustrated fans as he had missed almost the entire 2024 season.
"Injured list?!?!? Again???? WTH"
"And the Braves history of unsuccessfully rehabbing injured players continues," wrote a fan.
"This can’t be serious bruh how is he hurt again already. I feel bad for yall man," wrote a perplexed fan.
"You can't be serious," vented a fan.
A fan argued that they shouldn't count on players returning to form after missing several months due to a major injury.
"This is why I dont count on players off major injury just coming back and fitting back in like nothing ever happened. I do not expect Ronnie to be in all star form either. Maybe not this year."
Earlier this month, the Braves lost starter Reynaldo López to a shoulder injury. Lopez underwent arthroscopic surgery and is expected to be out of action till September.
Braves rally for fourth consecutive win in Spencer Strider's absence
While Spencer Strider's latest injury damned the mood of the Braves fans on Monday afternoon, Atlanta pulled a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener.
Sean Murphy blasted a three-run homer as the hosts rallied for a five-run eighth inning to clinch their fourth consecutive win, taking them to 9-13 for the season in Strider's absence.