Braves acquire Aaron Bummer from the White Sox in exchange of Michael Soroka and 4 more players

The Atlanta Braves offseason has kicked off as they have acquired Aaron Bummer from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Michael Soroka, LHP Jared Shuster, INF Nicky Lopez, INF Braden Shewmake and minor-league RHP Riley Gowens, as per Bob Nightengale.

Bummer, a high-leverage reliever, had 15 holds in 61 appearances in the 2023 season with the Braves. While he only had a 6.79 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP in 58.1 innings, his 78:36 K: BB ratio suggests he has a lot of growth. In 2024, Bummer could emerge as one of Atlanta's best setup men and could potentially be their go-to man in the postseason in leverage situations.

Such a high-stakes pitcher was something that the Braves wanted in the recently concluded postseason, where they went down against the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional series.

On the other hand, the Braves traded away Michale Soroka, who was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier in September due to right forearm inflammation, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. Since they traded away the starter, the Braves might just be thinking of signing Japanese pitching phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto or reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

Aaron Bummer's MLB career

The Nebraska pitcher was selected in the 19th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox. On July 27, 2017, Chicago picked up Bummer's contract, and he made his Major League debut that night against the Chicago Cubs, striking out the first hitter he faced, Anthony Rizzo.

Prior to his call-up, he was 1-5 with a 3.31 ERA in 49 innings pitched between Winston-Salem, Birmingham, and Charlotte. Bummer finished the year with the White Sox, posting a 1-3 record and a 4.50 ERA in 30 bullpen appearances.

He had a 5-5 record with a 6.79 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 58.1 innings across 61 appearances in 2023.

