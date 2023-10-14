Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is disappointed in his team's early exit from the postseason this year. Given how they played in the regular season, he was sure his team would have the edge, but they ran out of gas.

The team that held the best regular season record was bested by the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1. In this series, they managed to hit only four extra-base hits, far from the team that had nine players hit over 20 home runs during the regular season.

MLB reporter Mark Bowman stated that Anthopoulos is currently evaluating ways for this not to happen again. The team is too talented to come up as short as they did this season.

“I'm going to be very guarded with our potential offseason plans,” Anthopoulos said. “One, we’re clearly not even there yet. We’re less than 24 hours into the offseason. But that’s fair. Those are real things that happened two years in a row. It’s something we’re definitely going to have to talk about.”

Alex Anthopoulos has already confirmed manager Brian Snitker would be returning next season. The lineup will not likely see much change as Eddie Rosario and Kevin Pillar are the only free agents on the team.

They will, however, have to replace starting pitcher Kyle Wright for next season. Wright will miss the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing right shoulder surgery earlier in the week.

What went wrong for Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves?

The last thing Alex Anthopoulos could have imagined was the Atlanta Braves to struggle as much as they did in the NLDS. They looked like a shell of themselves after taking so much time off.

Their two-headed monster of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson combined to go 6-for-30. This caused runs to be hard to come by, as they scored just eight in the four-game series. This is the lowest amount of runs they scored in a four-game series all year.

In their three losses, they went 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position. They also left 26 runners on base, which deflated the team's confidence.

It turned out to be a frustrating shortcoming for a team that believed they had the talent to win the organization's fifth World Series title.