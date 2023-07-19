A high-scoring affair at the Trust Park in Atlanta saw the Arizona Diamondbacks edge past the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, July 18. Atlanta's third loss on the trot has got the fans questioning their credentials at the business end of the season.

The Northern League East table-toppers were the favorites heading into the contest against a struggling Arizona side. The home side started the game in swashbuckling fashion, managing a 5-2 lead after the first innings.

However, the Braves squandered their lead in the very next innings, allowing the Diamondbacks to claw their way back into the contest. Fans got their money's worth as both sides relied on their offensive prowess, exchanging blows in a wild contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the batters made merry in the middle, the Braves' worst pitching performance of the season saw the Diamondbacks bag the victory with a 16-13 scoreline.

(Picture credit: Twitter)

It was the most runs conceded by Atlanta this season, with both teams scoring 13 or more in the same MLB match for the first time since the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 17-13 in 2021.

Fans were appalled by the Braves' third consecutive loss of the season, comparing their recent form with that of the New York Mets.

(Picture credit: Twitter)

Another fan drew a parallel with the football team Atlanta Falcons, renowned for one of the most shocking losses in Super Bowl history.

(Picture credit: Twitter)

(Picture credit: Twitter)

(Picture credit: Twitter)

(Picture credit: Twitter)

(Picture credit: Twitter)

(Picture credit: Twitter)

Arizona's counterattack downs Braves in a high-scoring affair

Atlanta's misery translated into ecstasy for Arizona as the visitors snapped their four-match losing streak with a thrilling victory. First baseman Christian Walker struck two home runs and drove in five runs in a prolific outing.

Corbin Carroll also bagged two hits, along with scoring three runs and driving in two. However, it was Arizona's shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who came in with a clutch performance to drive home the victory on Tuesday.

With the scores tied in the ninth innings, Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double, and Ketel Marte added a single to push the lead to three runs.

While the offense hogged all the limelight in the contest, Arizona pitcher Miguel Castro pitched a scoreless eighth to keep the scores tied at 13-13. 29-year-old Kevin Ginkel did the rest as he struck out the side in the ninth for his first save.

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley ended up on the losing side despite registering two homers in a career-high seven runs on Tuesday.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault