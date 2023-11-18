The Atlanta Braves announced the trade of right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright to the Kansas City Royals, leaving fans confused and criticizing the move. The Braves acquired Jackson Kowar as part of the trade with the Royals on Friday. However, Atlanta fans were not happy with the move and questioned the front office's reasoning for trading their talented pitcher on social media.

His 2023 season was ruined due to injury, making only nine appearances and seven starts while having to undergo surgery at the end of the season. That is likely the biggest factor behind their decision to make the move. Nonetheless, fans were left unsure of the development and raised their doubts on social media.

"I don’t understand your vision," wrote one fan on Twitter. "What is happening?" added another.

Kyle Wright was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2017 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut the following year, in September. Since then, he has established himself as one of the top pitchers in the Braves bullpen and was an important part of their 2021 World Series win. In 2022, Wright finished the season as the MLB win leader, further proving his worth to the team.

Over the course of his time with the Braves, Wright earned the love and respect of the fans as a valuable member of the bullpen, and it is no surprise that they're disappointed to part ways with him.

Braves trade second pitcher to Royals along with Kyle Wright

On an eventful Friday for the Atlanta Braves, the front office let go of two pitchers on their roster amid their preparations for the next MLB season. While Kyle Wright was traded to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for 27-year-old Jackson Kowar, right-handed pitcher Nick Aderson was also traded to them for cash considerations.

Kowar finished the season with a 6.43 ERA in 23 appearances, and it remains to be seen if he will have a productive future in Atlanta.

