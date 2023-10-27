The star rookie for D-backs, Corbin Carroll, starts his journey of a maiden World Series experience at just 23 years of age tonight at the Globe Life Field, TX. Arizona went through seven grueling games against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS, with their hitters getting nine on the bases early at the bullpen and just blowing past an impressive Phillies' hitting lineup.

Game 7 of the NLCS saw Carroll go 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBI, and two stolen bases on Tuesday against the Phillies, winning 4-2. Carroll had only gone 3-for-24 in the previous six games of the series, so his offensive breakthrough was much-needed.

As with everyone else in the baseball fraternity, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz dropped his praise for the soon-to-be National League rookie for the 2023 season and also added that, for such a young age, Carroll possesses exceptional talent and qualities of a responsible ball player.

"We all know the chaos that Arizona wants to create and that chaos starts with primarily one guy, Corbin Carroll, you gotta keep him off the bases and you gotta figure out a way to use your catcher as your strength. There is no roster in baseball right now that has taken advantage of the rule changes like the D-backs," John Smoltz via MLBNetworkRadio.

Carroll is the fifth rookie in the expansion era (since 1961) to lead his team in WAR and then lead the team to a World Series trip.

Corbin Carroll is a big-time ball player

In the Wild Card Series, Corbin Carroll made his postseason debut by hitting a two-run home run off Corbin Burnes in the third inning, cutting Milwaukee Brewer's advantage to 3-2. Carroll's RBI single against Clayton Kershaw in the first inning of Game 1 of the NLDS put his side ahead for what ended up being a series-defining statement inning.

In Game 7, he faced lefties in his five plate appearances. After holding lefties to a.244 on-base average in 2023, Carroll went 3-for-3 vs. starter Ranger Suarez. In the seventh, Carroll scored a sacrifice fly off Jose Alvarado. That one gave Arizona a significant insurance run, extending their advantage to 4-2.

Carroll will hope to get a jumpstart in the World Series and win it for the D-backs for only the second time since the franchise's creation (created in 1998 and their first World Series title in 2001).