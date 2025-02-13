Braves legend Chipper Jones drops 5-word reaction to analyst's Ronald Acuna, Jr., Kyle Tucker to Juan Soto comparison

Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones isn’t shy about sharing his opinions online, especially when he comes across something he finds inaccurate. He previously took to X to criticize the Baseball Writers' Association of America for not voting his former teammate Andruw Jones into the Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, Jomboy Media’s Jake Storiale became the latest target of Jones’ criticism after making a comparison between Kyle Tucker, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Juan Soto on his podcast.

During his discussion, Storiale debated whether Tucker and Acuña Jr. belonged in the same tier as Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million deal

"I do think Kyle Tucker belongs, and I do think there was a time when baseball fans wouldn't have believed that," Storiale said. "I do think people have come around and are like, 'Wow, Kyle Tucker's really good.' It is just wild. His best WAR in a season is 5.7, but like he said, he had 4.7 in 78 games last year."

"Feels like the power tool is there. He's stolen 30 bases in a season before, so he has to be on the second tier. Acuña? I'll hear out arguments, but I think he deserves the respect. But I don't know."

While Jake Storiale acknowledged Acuña Jr.’s talent, he didn’t seem to view the Braves outfielder on Soto’s level.

That didn’t sit well with Chipper Jones, who took to X to defend Acuña Jr. with a blunt five-word response.

"Is a pigs a**….pork???" he wrote.

Comparing Ronald Acuña Jr. and Juan Soto's best seasons

While Jake Storiale seems to view Juan Soto as a higher-tier player than Ronald Acuña Jr., former Braves star Chipper Jones disagrees. Here's a comparison of Acuña Jr.'s best season — his 2023 NL MVP campaign — and Soto’s 2024 season, where he posted career-high numbers.

Acuna Jr.’s best season came in 2023, when he played 159 games and posted an impressive .337 batting average, .416 on-base percentage and .596 slugging percentage, resulting in a 1.012 OPS. He recorded 217 hits, 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and an MLB-leading 149 runs scored.

He became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs while stealing 73 bases. His 8.1 WAR reflects his all-around dominance, solidifying him as the NL MVP.

Meanwhile, Soto’s best season came in 2024, when he became an AL MVP finalist with the New York Yankees.

In 157 games, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569, giving him a .989 OPS, nearly identical to Acuña’s 2023 mark. He blasted 41 home runs, matching Acuña’s total, while driving in 109 RBIs and scoring 128 runs. He walked 129 times — one of the highest marks in the league — while striking out only 119 times.

Soto’s 7.9 WAR was slightly lower than Acuña’s mark

