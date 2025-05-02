Braves legend Chipper Jones hails Jose Ramirez as a 'beast' after historic landmark

Cleveland Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez reached a career milestone in the team's 4-3 win against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. He became the first Guardians player with 250 stolen bases and 250 home runs in the MLB after stealing a base in the 10th inning of the game.

Ad

He became the 24th MLB player to join the 250-250 club and received a shoutout from another member of the club. Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Mike Cameron hailed the Guardians slugger in a post on X.

"Congratulations to Jose Ramirez on becoming the 24th member of the 250/250 club! I had the honor of being the 18th member to join this club in 2009," Cameron wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

After a shoutout from Cameron, Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones hailed Jose Ramirez's milestone. Jones reshared Cameron's post, making a case for the Guardians star's Hall of Fame entry.

"May need to start putting Jose Ramirez on HOF watch….dude is a beast!" Jones wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Ramirez is 24th on the list of the exclusive club, he is the only slugger among the active players to reach the milestone. The six-time All-Star is just 32, and at his current rate, like the Braves Hall of Famer mentioned, Ramirez is making a strong case for his induction after he calls time on his career.

Jose Ramirez becomes the first member of the elusive club after historic night

What makes Jose Ramirez's milestone even rarer is the fact that he is only the second switch hitter after Carlos Beltran to reach the 250-250 club. However, he stands alone in an elusive list, becoming the lone first baseman to achieve the feat.

Ad

Ramirez, who entered the game with 260 home runs and 249 steals in his career, wasn't thinking about the milestone in the thrilling clash.

“At that moment, the last thing you’re thinking is any milestones or personal records,” Ramirez said after the game. “To me it was where we had the chance to get running, obviously get in a position where I can score with a base hit given the situation of the game.”

Jose Ramirez's historic night didn't go in vain as he scored the winning run for the Guardians. The star infielder is batting .261 for the season with five home runs and 15 RBIs for the American League Central team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More