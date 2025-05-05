Braves legend Chipper Jones makes feelings clear on NASCAR star Joey Logano one week after criticism

Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is not only a dedicated baseball fan but also a follower of NASCAR racing. Jones, never afraid to speak his mind, had a change of heart toward three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano one week after his latest win in the NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

On Sunday, Logano had a late rally to register his first win in 2025. After the race, Jones congratulated Logano.

“Congratulations to (Joey Logano),” Jones wrote on X. “A HOF (Hall-of-Fame) driver with a masterful win. This is what NASCAR fans expect from you. Hard charging wins and gracious top 5s and 10s. Well done!”

It comes just a week after Penske teammate Austin Cindric’s win at Talladega. In the aftermath of the race at the Talladega Superspeedway, Jones didn't hold back in calling out Logano, accusing him of throwing Cindric under the bus during a post-race interview.

"Congrats to @AustinCindric on his @TALLADEGA win," Jones wrote on X. "Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national tv, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him. Hate to be #dueces in the ‘team’ meeting on Monday. Some people are ‘hooray for our team as long as I’m the star’ as every team has them.

"Hendrick, RCR, JGR, Penske, etc. Sometimes karma is glorious. Enjoy this one! In case anyone is confused, lemme be clear …. @joeylogano"

Chipper Jones' comment left Joey Logano hurt and "surprised."

“I found out he really doesn’t like me,” Logano said (via Nascar.com). “So I’m surprised that a professional athlete would act in that manner, because he’s been through it, right? ... I would have assumed him being the athlete that he is and was that he would understand that and not mouth off on social media like somebody that’s never played the sport before or a sport.

“It’s surprising to me. All I can think is he’s just trying to be relevant still or something like that. I don’t really know exactly why.”

Chipper Jones all good after fan accuses him of "backpedaling" in regards to Joey Logano

On Sunday, Chipper Jones did a 180 — or perhaps just called it like he saw it. Reacting to Jones' congratulatory message, one fan accused the Hall of Famer of backpedaling.

The Braves icon replied:

"Backpedaling? No. Appreciating a great race and sportsmanship. HOFers are always held to a higher standard and should be."

Chipper Jones seems to have found peace with Joey Logano and is shooting straight based on an individual's performance.

