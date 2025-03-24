Hall of Fame first baseman Chipper Jones took a shot at former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer following his rough outing in a spring training game for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan on Sunday. Jones had previously scoffed at the comments from Bauer after the 2020 Cy Young winner claimed in an interview that only the top 20 hitters in the MLB would be a match for him on the mound.

Chipper Jones was the No. 1 overall draft pick for the Atlanta Braves in 1990 and spent his entire 19-year career with the team. He recorded more than 2700 base hits and 450 home runs in the major leagues and became a first-ballot inductee to the Hall of Fame in 2018.

On Sunday, Chipper Jones did not waste the opportunity to troll Trevor Bauer on social media after news came out of his latest appearance on the mound. It has been a rough spring for Bauer, who currently has a 4.25 ERA this spring in his second stint with the Yomiuri Giants.

"Rough spring," Jones wrote on X. "Still taking the over on the ‘20 hitters on the face of the planet’ comment."

Bauer threw 96 pitches over five innings in his previous outing, giving up nine hits, one walk, and four earned runs while notching five strikeouts.

"There are like 20 hitters on the planet that are true competition for me:" Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer will play his second season in the NPB this year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Trevor Bauer backed his abilities on the mound through a message on social media in January this year. At the time, he had signed his contract to return to Japan and play in the NPB with the Yomiuri Giants after he was snubbed by the major league teams in the free agent market yet again.

"There are like 20 hitters on the planet that are true competition for me. I'd steamroll the rest of them," he had posted on X.

His comments caught the attention of Chipper Jones, with the Atlanta Braves legend not particularly impressed by the words.

"The comedic aspect of this app is what I'm here for!" he had replied.

Bauer has not played in the MLB since 2021, before he was suspended from the game following allegations of sexual assault by a woman. The case was settled out of court, but he was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers upon the completion of his suspension in 2023. Following his exile from the big leagues, Bauer played professional baseball in Japan and Mexico over the past two seasons.

