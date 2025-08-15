Braves legend John Smoltz makes allegiance clear as Padres and Dodgers set to clash for NL West throne

With the around 40 games left in the 2025 season, one of the most contentious races involve bitter rivals Padres and Dodgers wrestle for the NL West title. The two juggernauts are set to tussle for a three-game series starting on Friday night for divisional supremacy.

Given that it could be preview of the NLCS, many experts and analysts have chimed in as to who they think would come away victorious between the California-based squads. One such analyst is Braves legend John Smoltz. The Hall of Famer recently made his feelings clear about his allegiance as to who will claim this year's NL West throne.

"I'm still going to lean towards the Dodgers because of what they have and what they've been through," said Smoltz in an interview with Justin Verlander on the Flippin' Bats podcast. (11:09-11:13)

The Braves great further added that a team with the caliber like the Dodgers could easily switch up at any moment given the chance.

"They're not fazed by anything. But don't let a team start getting a lot of confidence and start thinking they're back in it. And that's exactly what happened." (11:14-11:22)

At the time of writing, the Padres are a game up on the reigning champion in the standings with the former sporting a 69-52 record. This is due to the Friars' hot-streak that include a five-game winning streak and eight wins out of their last 10 contests. This sudden surge, along with the Dodgers' fumble at the hands of the Angels paved the way for San Diego to top the division.

Dodgers fall to Angels in Anaheim

In a surprising twist of events, the reigning champion and powerhouse Dodgers lost all three games in the most recent series and six overall in the calendar year. The Halos edged out their Freeway Series rivals 6-5, as the bottom of the former's batting order tallied two-third of their total base hits in the series-closer.

The first contest between the two squads on Monday night featured a comfortable 7-4 win for the Angels. This was followed up by a memorable walk-off single by Jo Adell in the 10th as Taylor Ward scored home and ended the contest, 7-6.

Finally, heroics from Shohei Ohtani on his return on the mound in Angel Stadium was all for naught in the series closer as his former team scored four past him. To wrap up the series for the Halos, Logan O'Hoppe hit the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth to spoil their former superstar's comeback.

