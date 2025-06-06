Braves make major Craig Kimbrel decision, per insider 

Craig Kimbrel is doing well in the minors and the Atlanta Braves are finally giving him a call-up after their latest ninth-inning collapse. On Thursday, entering the ninth inning, the Braves were up 10-4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. What followed was a seven-run rally that saw the D-backs clinch an 11-10 win.

Ad

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Braves are calling up Kimbrel from Triple-A. To make room, Scott Blewett has been designated for assignment after allowing five runs in Thursday's loss.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the ninth inning against Braves reliever Scott Blewett, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a solo shot for his ninth homer of the season. Alek Thomas followed it up with a two-run home run, prompting a pitching change as closer Raisel Iglesias entered the game.

But even he couldn't stop the bleeding, giving up RBI singles to Ketel Marte and Ildemaro Vargas to cut the lead to 10-9. Finally, Eugenio Suarez doubled in two runs to walk off for the Diamondbacks.

Ad

Braves making decisions in the wake of late-inning collapse, is Craig Kimbrel the answer?

The Braves are trying to address this late-inning collapse. It wasn't the first time, they had been at the end of such a game, but this was their biggest loss of the season after leading the game by as many as six runs.

Ad

Craig Kimbrel, who signed a minor league deal with the Braves in the offseason, is doing well in Gwinnett. He has posted a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings. With a strikeout rate of 33% against a 13% walk rate, the former unanimous NL Rookie of the Year will have his task cut out when he arrives in the majors.

However, his arm hasn't been as electric as before. He is throwing 93.2 mph fastballs, which once came out 97-98 mph during his prime.

Ad

Kimbrel's advancement comes in the wake of the Braves' relieving unit messing up games.

Closer Raisel Iglesias' ERA has taken a major hit, going from 5.79 to 6.75 after Thursday's game. Daysbel Hernandez is walking at an alarming rate (more than 19%). Moreover, Rafael Montero, who was acquired by trade, carries a 5.29 ERA in 17 innings.

However, there are some bright spots in the bullpen like Pierce Johnson, Aaron Bummer, Enyel De Los Santos and Dylan Lee and the Braves will hope Kimbrel gets things in order through his presence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More