Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper hilariously poked fun at Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) and the trophy-making company yesterday for misspelling the word 'valuable' on the Cy Young trophy.

"omg valuable is spelled wrong" - Talkin' Baseball, Twitter

It was the night of the Baseball Writers Association of America dinner, where all MLB winners from the 2022 season were being commemorated for their on-field heroics.

All was smooth sailing except for one set of awards with a critical error. It was none other than the Cy Young trophy presented to Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins and Justin Verlander of the New York Mets.

Fans and Blooper quickly identified the glaring mistake on the plaque, noticing that the word “valuable” was misspelled on both awards, as both plaques were missing the second “a” in the word.

Blooper took to Twitter to take a brutal dig at the unfortunate trophy-making company. Baffled by the schoolboy error, Blooper referred to the trophy-making company as "least valuable."

"most valuable pitchers, least valuable trophy making company apparently" - BlooperBraves, Twitter

Blooper even sarcastically changed his Twitter handle name to 'Most "Valuble" Mascot,' which was certainly an extended dig at the inexplicable spelling mistake on the Cy Young plaque.

Braves Mascot Blooper's Twitter handle and bio

In what is a huge sigh of relief, the word "valuable" has thankfully been spelled correctly on all other awards.

Aaron Judge becomes the 14th different New York Yankee to accept MLB's AL MVP award

On Saturday night, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge accepted his first-ever Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award at the Baseball Writers Association of America New York chapter event. Judge became only the 14th different Yankee to win the prestigious award.

The accolade places the dominant 30-year-old alongside baseball royalty, including Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle.

"Any objections? Didn’t think so." - New York Yankees, Twitter

The four-time All-Star and newly appointed captain had a spectacular last season, amassing 62 homers to break the American League home run record. In one of the greatest offensive seasons in baseball history, Judge led the league in home runs, RBIs, runs, OBP, slugging and OPS.

Yankees fans will hope that this award will be the first of many for their newly-appointed captain and that his hot run of form continues next season and translates into bigger trophies for the team.

