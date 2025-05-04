Braves pitcher’s surname turned against him after gaffe vs. Dodgers

Atlanta Braves reliever Aaron Bummer made a costly turnover against the Dodgers last night. Given his ironic last name, fans didn't let the opportunity pass to let Bummer know what they think of his game play. In the fourth inning, Bummer replaced Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach with Dodgers star Freddie Freeman in second base and Teoscar Hernandez at the plate.
What was a soft hit grounder by Hernandez that could have been an out didn't materialize as Bummer lost the ball while attempting a lob to first base. Freeman then tested the reliever when he ran towards third. Bummer then overthrew the ball to home plate leading to Freeman running home and Hernandez ending up at second.
The costly blunder pushed the scoreboard to 6-1 in favor of the Dodgers. MLB fans, meanwhile, had a field day using Bummer's surname to describe the comedy of errors.
"That play was a real bummer," a fan pointed out.
"What-a-bummer," one fan noted.
"That’s a bummer," a fan shared.
Bummer's series of blunders proved to be fatal for the Braves' chances as they gave up four runs in the fourth inning.
"Just an absolute Bummer of a play," one fan stated.
"Aaron Bummer it’s in the name. He’s ruined my night," one fan mentioned.
"His last name says it all, he's a BUM," a fan expressed.
After just two innings, Bummer was pulled from the game and was replaced by Enyel De Los Santos. The former finished the contest with a run given up on three base hits with two strikeouts.
Braves surrender series to Dodgers
With the Braves' 10-3 loss against the Dodgers last night, the former has now effectively lost the series against the reigning champions. Although Atlanta has struggled to hit its stride this year, it's the team's first series loss since the April 14 to 16 set of fixtures against the Blue Jays.
The Braves could only tally three runs in the contest courtesy of Eli White's RBI triple in the second and Ozzie Albies solo bomb combined with Nick Allen's RBI double in the fourth. Although Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki surrendered three runs in five innings, Atlanta's lack of firepower handed the young fireballer his first MLB win across seven starts.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, had a productive day at the plate. The reigning champions rocked starter Spencer Schwellenbach with six runs on six base hits in 3.2 innings. Shohei Ohtani and former club star Freddie Freeman each recorded home runs as they overpowered the hosts for their seventh-straight victory.