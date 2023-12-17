Ronald Acuna Jr was all decked up for a special night as Major League Baseball (MLB) conferred its season ending all-MLB awards to the best in the league for the year. The first ceremony of its kind since the All-MLB tradition started in 2019 was held in Las Vegas and presented by MGM Rewards.

During the ceremony, the MLB presented the Hank Aaron award for achivement in offensive play and also named the All-MLB First and Second Teams. The AL Hank Aaron award went to Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr., who attended the ceremony, was conferred with the NL Hank Aaron award.

The Atlanta Braves star had a stellar season recording the first ever 40-70 season with 41 home runs and 73 stole bases on his way to an unanimous NL MVP award.

Acuna is usually an energetic figure. Speaking about the ceremony, the 25-year-old said he was quite impressed by the show.

“It’s actually just been all surprising for me,” Acuña said. “Everything around it and the way that the city is, I’m just taken aback by it.”

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the MLB to see more of Las Vegas soon

The MLB will be seeing more action from Las Vegas in a few years times as the Oakland Athletics will be moving to the city. After a long struggle with the city's administration for a new stadium, the A's owners decided to relocate to Nevada and abandon the Oakland Coliseum.

The Nevada government also sanctioned the tenders for a new stadium to be built in Las Vegas towards the corner of the world famous Las Vegas Strip. The Stadium will only be in operation from 2028. But the Athletics are expected to play their last season in Oakland in 2024 before moving to a temporary facility for three years.

