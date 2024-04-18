Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. poised to join Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny's under-fire MLB agency

Controversial sports agency facing MLBPA penalties is set to sign Ronald Acuna Jr., per reports.

The Athletic is reporting that the reigning NL MVP is slated to join despite the issues Rimas Sports is facing. Grammy award-winning Latin popstar Bad Bunny is the person who launched the agency.

In the last little while, agent William Arroyo had his license taken away. Two other employees who were supposed to certification will not get their licenses, either. That leaves Rimas with just one certified agent, Michael Velazquez. Therefore, the long-term viability of Bad Bunny's agency is in question despite their seeming addition of Ronald Acuna Jr.

The Atlanta Braves superstar was asked if he's signed on with Rimas, to which he responded "not yet," implying that a contract is coming at some point. It's important to note that he's not going to let them represent him but rather handle his marketing and other off-field things.

As far as the punishment facing Rimas goes, it's unclear what's going on there. Reports say that the agency has had multiple complaints from other agencies as well as the MLB Players Association.

Some of the controversy connects to uncertified people acting in certified capacities, which is why it's so troubling that there's only one certified agent working for the company.

Can Ronald Acuna Jr. join Rimas Sports?

Whether or not they're slapped with any serious punishment, it's worth wondering what might happen to Ronald Acuna Jr. if they went down. It's also important to know if he can even join them with this pending penalty.

For the latter, Acuna is allowed to join them. The MLBPA has nothing to do with marketing and the other off-field things Rimas would be doing for the Braves player. They are more concerned with agency and representation, which Acuna already has handled.

Acuna doesn't have an agent, but it doesn't appear as if he's getting one from Rimas. If he does, that could open up other issues, but that's not the case at the moment.

