Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. sends clear message on 1st rehab game

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. wasted little time in making a statement as he hit a home run in his first rehab game in the minors. The 2023 NL MVP made his anticipated return to action for the FCL Braves against the FCL Orioles, Tuesday afternoon.

Acuna has been on the shelf since May 26, 2024 after tearing his ACL in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 27-year-old went one-for-three, including a solo bomb in the fifth duriing the brief minor league appearance.

"@ronaldacunajr13 goes yard in his first rehab start!" - Atlanta Braves

After being out for over a year, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s progression back to the game is certainly a welcome sign to the ailing Braves. Atlanta started off the 2025 season as one of the worst teams in MLB due to the injury to their stars such as Acuna and Spencer Strider.

Through solid team play on both sides of the ball, the squad has seemingly stabilized at 21-21 but are yet to show the brand of dominance that their fans are accustomed to whenever they take the field.

In Acuna's last full season, he clinched the National League MVP after leading the league in hits at 217, runs at 149, stolen bases at 73, on-base percentage at .416, and total bases at 383. In addition to his first MVP triumph, the Braves superstar was also selected to the All-Star game and claimed the third Silver Slugger Award of his decorated career.

Ronald Acuna Jr. takes swipe at Braves manager

In the April 20, 2025 game of the Braves against the Minnesota Twins, superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. took a swipe at team skipper Brian Snitker in what is now a deleted post.

The incident occured when outfielder Jarred Kelenic was thrown out at second base after taking precious time rounding the bases. Kelenic slowed down on the base paths when it seemed that the ball was going out of the yard. However, it bounced of the right field wall and he was subsequently caught at second base.

After the game, Snitker made a comment about Kelenic's lack of hustle that drew the ire of Ronald Acuna Jr.

"Did I say anything or was I supposed to," said Snitker. (0:30-0:31)

The skipper's action, or lack thereof, prompted Acuna to send out the tweet — alleging the manager of "double-standards."

"If it were me, they would take me out of the game," said Acuna.

It can be recalled that Snitker pulled Acuna back out of a game against the Dodgers in August 2019 for a perceived lack of hustle when the latter admired a ball that ended up being a long single.

