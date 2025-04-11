Braves vs. Rays: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 11, MLB 2025

The Atlanta Braves travel to George M. Steinbrenner field in Tampa, Florida for a three-game series against the Rays. Atlanta is coming off a dramatic walk-off win against NL East rival Phillies.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, have lost their previous two series after being swept by the Texas Rangers and getting pummeled 11-1 in the series-closer agains the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is scheduled at 7:05 p.m. Eastern time.

Braves vs Rays recent form and records

Although they had a memorable walk-off win yesterday, Atlanta is currently winless away from home. The injury-embattled squad currently has seven losses in the same amount of road games this year.

The Rays, meanwhile, share the same fate as the Braves. Fortunately, though, they are playing at their "home field" wherein they are 5-4 so far in 2025. Tampa Bay are currently lost in the shuffle in the stacked AL East as the Yankees and the surprising Blue Jays are fightining for the division lead. The revamped, Red Sox, meanwhile, currently own a 7-7 win-loss card.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

ATL: Bryce Elder (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs TB: Taj Bradley (1-0, 4.91 ERA)

Must-watch Hitters

Tampa Bay Rays

Former All-Star and MLB Second Teamer Brandon Lowe has had a brilliant start to the 2025 season. In 2024, Lowe smashed 21 home runs and drove in 58 runs while batting .244. The 30-year-old generated a total of 2.4 fWAR for Tampa.

He currently has three home runs and eight RBIs on 13 base hits and owns a .289/.319/.489 slash line with an OPS of .808.

The second baseman hit two of his three homers at home this year. Expect him to replicate the feat in the series against Atlanta.

Braves vs Rays baseball betting odds

Friday, 4/11 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs ATL +108 +1.5, -213 O 8.5, -128 TB -119 -1.5, +163 U 8.5, +104

Braves vs Rays expert picks and game prediction

The writing is on the wall for Atlanta. With stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Strider, and Jurickson Profar out of action, the team has looked lost and has remained in the basement of the NL East. It would take a minor miracle for the team to overcome the Rays in Game 1 of the series.

As for the Rays, they shouldn't treat the game as a cake walk as they are currently in the bottom five of the league when it comes to runs scored with just 43 so far. If they take the game lightly, the visitors might just snag the victory away from their arms.

Run Line: -1.5, +163

Total Runs: U 8.5, +104

Prediction: TB win, 3-1

