Braves vs. Rays: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 12, MLB 2025

The ailing Atlanta Braves dropped Game 1 of their three-game series against the Rays in Tampa Bay. The home team ran circles around the visitors as they claimed a 6-3 victory thanks to a combination of pitching and offensive firepower.
Atlanta, who are still without the services of vital cogs such as Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider, have lost all eight road games this year. As as result, the team are in one of its worst starts in history.
For the Rays, the Game 1 victory over Atlanta garnered them their sixth win of the year. Taj Bradley earned his second victory in three starts after a solid six inning outing wherein he produced six quality innings having given up just a run on five base hits with two walks and seven punchouts. It was a consolidated effort as Christopher Morel delivered on offense with three hits that included a home run.
Braves vs Rays recent form and records
Atlanta is an abysmal 0-for-8 away from home this year. With the absence of its starts, the team is currently in the bottom half of the league in terms of pitching and hitting.
The Rays, on the other hand, have maintained its position in the top half of the league when it comes to batting statistics while maintaining its patented pitching-focused ethos.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
ATL: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-2, 5.19 ERA), TB: Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 0.90 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays
Rays starter Drew Rasmussen has been impressive in two starts this year. The 29-year-old currently owns a stellar 0.90 ERA and has only given up one earned run across 10 innings pitched.
Must-watch Hitters
Atlanta Braves
Marcell Ozuna has been one of the few bright lights in an otherwise stuggling Atlanta offense. The designated hitter has compiled three home runs and two doubles with eight RBIs on 13 base hits. He's batting .317/.509/.585 with an OPS of 1.094 in 2025.
Braves vs Rays baseball betting odds
Braves vs Rays expert picks and game prediction
Given the current state of both squads, the Rays certainly have the advantage heading into Game 2. The pitching matchup is a tale of two halves as the struggling AJ Smith-Shawver goes toe-to-toe against Drew Rasmussen.
The Rays is just in better shape and the better squad on both sides of the ball. Expect a comfortable victory for the home squad.
Run Line: -1.5, +133
Total Runs: U 8.5, +100
Prediction: TB win, 5-2