Brayan Bello News: Red Sox star pitcher placed on IL with right lat tightness

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox announced that they had placed pitcher Brayan Bello on the 15-day IL. The hard-throwing righty is currently dealing with right lat tightness.

Bello is now one of four Boston pitchers that are currently on the injured list. In a corresponding move, the BoSox recalled right-handed pitcher Zack Kelly from Triple-A.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bello joins Lucas Giolito, Nick Pivetta, and Garrett Whitlock on the IL. This is a huge blow to the team as Bello was one of the arms that made up their league-leading 2.60 ERA.

While he is on the 15-day IL, it could take longer for Bello to get healthy. According to Baseball Prospectus, lat injuries are tricky and could take up to 50 days to recover.

Red Sox hoping Brayan Bello's stay on the IL is minimal

Boston Red Sox - (Image via USA Today)

There is no denying that Brayan Bello has worked as an ace for the Red Sox this season. The young righty has started five games so far, compiling a 3-1 record with a 3.04 ERA on 26.2 innings pitched.

Expand Tweet

He has helped Boston reach a 13-11 record keeping them right in the mix in the competitive American League East. They are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays and a half-game behind the second-place Baltimore Orioles.

For a team that did not have many expectations coming into the season, they have surprised many. However, they are down another arm and have a tough schedule ahead. Boston finishes their three-game series with the red-hot Cleveland Guardians before taking on the Chicago Cubs for a three-game weekend series.

Hopefully, Bello does not see any setbacks and can get back on the mound within 15 days. He could return around the same time Garrett Whitlock does, giving Boston's rotation a huge boost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback