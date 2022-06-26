Breaking: Houston Astros throw combined no-hitter against New York Yankees 

The Houston Astros made baseball history this afternoon, throwing a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees. This is the 14th no-hitter in Astros history and their first since 2019 when Justin Verlander threw one against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Houston Astros have no-hit the New York Yankees! The Houston Astros have no-hit the New York Yankees! https://t.co/UqAsGM8jvd

What an impressive performance by the Astros pitching staff. Throwing a no-hitter against one of the best offenses in baseball shows how elite their staff is. Justin Verlander was dealing in yesterday's game, and Christian Javier shut down the Yankees lineup today. Here is Javier's game line.

"A Masterclass in the Bronx from Cristian Javier" - Sportskeeda Baseball

It was a historic and exciting day for the Astros.

Houston Astros take Game 3 over New York Yankees

Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker celebrate after beating the New York Yankees Friday night.

The Astros offense did just enough to hold off against the Yankees as they won by a score of 3-0. The Astros' first run did not come until the top of the seventh inning when J.J. Matijevic blasted his second career home run.

Houston Astros @astros Deep in the heart of the jungle. Deep in the heart of the jungle. https://t.co/X1sQfa5Voo

"Deep in the heart of the jungle." - Astros

What a bat flip by the rookie!

The Astros then scored again via a home run; this time from veteran Jose Altuve. This was his 14th of the season.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Let’s check in on how the “Fuck Altuve” chants are working out at Yankee Stadium. Let’s check in on how the “Fuck Altuve” chants are working out at Yankee Stadium. https://t.co/MzMToQh68I

The Astros would then add one more insurance run in the ninth inning to secure the 3-0 victory. This was truly an impressive two-game stretch for Houston. Prior to Friday, the Yankees had won 15 games in a row at home.

What's on Tap?

The Yankees and Astros play the final game of the series tomorrow afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. EDT.

