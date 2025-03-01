"Breakups are never easy, I know how difficult it is" - When Alex Rodriguez revealed how he & ex-wife Cynthia overcame differences for their daughters

Cynthia Scurtis was thrown into the limelight after she started dating New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez. The two met in the late 1990s and quickly hit things off with each other.

They got married in 2002 and had two daughters, Natasha and Ella, during that time. However, things would get tense between the couple, leading to their divorce in 2008.

Ending a marriage after so many years can be difficult to process. A-Rod revealed during a 2023 interview with US Weekly that the breakup was tough for him to grasp.

"Breakups are never easy, I know how difficult it is," said A-Rod.

Despite their differences, the two were able to come together for the sake of their daughters. They co-parent their children well, which is something that Rodriguez is extremely proud of.

"Co-parenting is never easy, but I got to tell you, of anything that I've accomplished, my partnership with Cynthia and raising our two beautiful girls is the thing I'm by far most proud of," said A-Rod.

That is quite the statement for somebody who has been to 14 All-Star games, is a three-time AL MVP, and is a World Series champion. There is no denying that Rodriguez loves being a dad.

Alex Rodriguez speaks on emotions after Natasha went off to college

New York Yankees - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

In 2023, former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez had to do the one thing many fathers dread, and that is sending off their daughter to college. Natasha enrolled at the University of Michigan, pursuing a degree in musical theater.

Sending off his oldest daughter was not easy for Rodriguez. He became emotional, stating he had never been more depressed in his life. On the other hand, Ella, the youngest sister, had mixed emotions about her big sister leaving the nest.

"She has mixed emotions. I think there's part of her, of course, that misses her older sister. But I think there's parts of her that I've seen her mature beautifully" said A-Rod.

Ella is not far off from college herself. She is 16 years old and will start to narrow down her college selections soon if she has not already started doing so. Rodriguez will want to spend as much time with her before she too leaves the nest.

While he was emotional sending Natasha off to college, it could get even worse with his youngest. It will be a hard sendoff for the 14-time All-Star.

