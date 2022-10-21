Alex Bregman's monster home run gave the Houston Astros a three-run lead over the New York Yankees. Bregman has been one of the best home run hitters in the postseason in history, and this home run set a record. It was Bregman's fourteenth postseason home run, the most by a second baseman in MLB history. As an added bonus, it came at the perfect time.

This is a critical game in the series, given how difficult a two-game deficit would be to overcome against the Astros. The New York Yankees have played okay on the road in Houston, but have yet to do enough to come away with the win. This home run shot puts them at a huge disadvantage.

The Houston Astros posted a clip of the no-doubter home run hit to Twitter.

Despite how regularly they have seen it over recent years, Astros fans are still wildly impressed. Having one of the most clutch playoff performers in recent memory perform at a high level nearly every game is huge for their chances of winning. even though it has become the norm, they still took the time to celebrate their star second baseman.

Pitching to Alex Bregman in that situation was clearly a mistake that the New York Yankees will likely not repeat. With an empty base at second, they would have been intentionally loading the bases, but it may have been worth it. Giving a player the level of Bregman is always a risk that has to be managed.

Luis Severino played well overall in his time on the mound, but this home run was the glaring exception. If the Yankees offense cannot find a way to take the lead back, this could be the game-winning hit for the Houston Astros.

Alex Bregman's continued success has been a huge boost for the Astros as Jose Altuve struggles to find his footing.

The Houston Astros need Alex Bregman to step up while other stars struggle against the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees offense is capable of scoring in bunches at a moment's notice, so every at-bat matters now more than ever. If the Houston Astros' other stars were to go as cold as Altuve has been this playoffs, they would be in serious trouble.

Alex Bregman's three-run homer forces the Yankees to play from behind. This a situation no team wants to be in, especially in the postseason.

