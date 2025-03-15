"Bregman hasn't played second base at all this Spring?" — Red Sox insider deciphers Boston's plans for Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis questioned the Boston Red Sox' tactics ahead of the new season as newly-acquired star Alex Bregman has yet to be deployed to his "new position." This is in line with reports that the former Houston Astros star will be manning second base to make way for club stalwart Rafael Devers at third.

Carrabis seemed dumbfounded that Bregman still hasn't been playing in the middle infield as proposed by Red Sox skipper Alex Cora. Devers was previously adamant about keeping his role at third base when the Gold Glove-winning Bregman signed for the team.

"Bregman hasn't played second base at all this Spring?" Carrabis said.

The team's insider voiced his concern on the "Section 10" podcast featuring himself, Coley Mick, Steve Perrault and Tyler Milliken.

"Bregman is playing third base, he has not played second base. [While] Rafael Devers has not played the field. What more do you need to see," he added.

(from 1:01 mark onwards)

In 10 Spring Training games this year, the Gold Glover at third base has yet to make an appearance at second. He currently owns a slash line of .257/.340/.438 with an OPS of .778.

Red Sox stalwart Devers expresses willingness to adjust for the team

After previously asserting his stance to stay in his third base role, Red Sox star Rafael Devers scaled back on his comments about the matter. In a recent interview per FOX Sports, the three-time All-Star said that he is now willing to make way for the team to get better.

Devers is one of the last vestiges of the all-conquering 2018 World Series team and has cemented himself as one of the club's greats. However, with the arrival of two-time All-Star and 2024 Gold Glove winner third baseman Alex Bregman, the former is reportedly being moved to another role — reportedly as a designated hitter.

Although Devers has delivered at the plate as evidenced by his two Silver Slugger Awards, he has been a subpar presence at third as he currently owns -62 defensive runs saved throughout his MLB career. Bregman, meanwhile, has a +28 throughout his nine years in the league.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how the Red Sox utilize their personnel ahead of the new season as they mount a challenge in the stacked AL East.

