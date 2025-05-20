Bret and Aaron Boone argue about ejections ahead of Yankees showdown with Rangers

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is not afraid to give the umpires a piece of his mind and get tossed from the game if he feels the cause is worthy enough. Even this year, though the season is not yet 50 games old, Boone has been asked to leave games early. It's become his calling card, as he's quick to defend his players.

Ahead of a matchup with the Texas Rangers, who just hired his brother, Bret, as their hitting coach, the two siblings discussed getting ejected from MLB games. The Rangers' hitting coach said:

"No, I know how to push the envelope and stop right before I get in trouble. Aaron clearly doesn't."

The Yankees manager replied:

"So do I! I stop a lot before I get in trouble."

Bret Boone revealed that he has only been thrown out of one game at any level of professional baseball. His brother then revealed that he got ejected plenty even as a player.

"My first professional game. I got run probably five or six times as a player," Aaron said.

Bret said:

"I understand sometimes it's a calculated ejection, but for me to get run, I'd have to absolutely lose my mind in a big situation. Now, I've chirped already. I chirped the other day."

Aaron added:

"He probably heard you chirping and goes, 'Oh no, there's another one.'"

Boone had a smile on his face, indicating that he had a good sense of humor about his infamously poor temper.

How many times has Aaron Boone been ejected?

Aaron Boone has already been kicked out of baseball games twice this season. The first came when a potential Aaron Judge home run was ruled a foul ball in a non-MLB park with shorter foul poles than usual.

Aaron Boone has been ejected 41 times (Imagn)

The second was when Jasson Dominguez was called out on strikes on a pitch that appeared to be below the zone. It costed the Yankees a loss against the Seattle Mariners in extra innings. The go-ahead run was on base for Dominguez.

In total, Boone has been ejected 41 times since the 2018 season. He ranks fourth among active managers for all-time ejections, but he has a much smaller career length than Bruce Bochy, Bob Melvin and Terry Francona. They're the only active leaders with more ejections than Boone.

