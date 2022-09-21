WATCH: Brew Crew ball boy displays athletic brilliance, sends fans in attendance into a frenzy

Even though the Brew Crew ball boy faceplanted, he still lived every kid's dream. He made a great diving grab in foul territory at the game last night. The youngster stretched himself on a hard-hit foul ball and sent the home faithful into a frenzy with his sublime stop. He also likely shielded the young fans in the crowd behind him from a precarious situation.

The Milwaukee Brewers, playing at home, lost the game 7-2 to the New York Mets. It was the first game in a series of three games. While the mood was somber around the American Family Field arena for most parts, the ball boy, however, surely gave the crowd something to cheer about. His heroics early in the fourth inning clarified that he wasn’t there simply to impress. He was also there to live and breathe the game of baseball.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Brewers ball boy is a damn vacuum Brewers ball boy is a damn vacuum https://t.co/P8NsF9y9Gg

“What a play! The brew crew ball boy, able to keep it on the infield. Saved a run!” - Jomboy Media, Twitter

The other commentator wasn't as tasteful with his words and had this to say courtesy Jomboy Media on Twitter.

“Wow, he got a little chin sandwich there”

It is every ball boy's dream to feature in the MLB

It is every young baseball enthusiasts dream to be a ball boy at a baseball game. Being able to feature in a league as prized as the MLB has got to be a bonus! The opportunity to be up close and personal with any player from the league has got to be a thrilling experience for any youngster.

To wear your favorite home team's jersey and sit in front of the fans. Right in front and on the field! To lend a hand with some plays of your own maybe. To be able to give the ball to the youngest fans, and to pass the love for the game to generations to come. This is what young kids dream of!

This epitomizes exactly what the young Brewers ball boy did last night. His presence of mind, quickness on his feet, and precision catching helped him earn the respect of many in attendance that day.

"Not every day you see a ball boy with that type of a range." - Brewers Instagram

The crowd went absolutely nuts when they saw the ball in his glove. Even the Mets batter seemed awed by his skill. The young man then threw the ball into the crowd and smiled back in appreciation.

The Milwaukee Brewers have two more games at home against the New York Mets to impress, and so does the young man. After this, they travel to Cinncinati for four games that will happen in as many days. Conditions are going to be tough, and the team with the best skill will surely come up on top.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far