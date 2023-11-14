The Milwaukee Brewers managerial position is vacant since long-time manager Craig Counsell decided to take up the job with the Chicago Cubs. Among many names, the team's bench coach, Pat Murphy, has been elevated to the managerial role, according to Ken Rosenthal.

However, MLB fans were not happy with the hiring, as they took to social media to mock the Brewers' decision:

"What an awful hire by an awful franchise," a fan said.

Another fan pointed out that the former Cubs manager, David Ross, should have been the choice instead:

"They couldn't even afford David Ross?"

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

It seems like some fans were not happy with the decision, and some even quipped him as a cheap hire by the franchise, who is going to sell top players to build for the future.

It won't be easy for Pat Murphy to earn the fanbase after a disappointing season with the Brewers. His experience as the team's bench coach under Counsell since 2015 should give him the confidence to lead this club back to winning ways.

A bit about Milwaukee Brewers' newly appointed manager Pat Murphy

The 64-year-old previously served as the interim manager of the San Diego Padres. Moreover, he also coached college baseball teams, representing Arizona State University and the University of Notre Dame.

Pat Murphy played at Florida Atlantic University as a catcher and pitcher. He was a pitcher and utility player on FAU's 20th Anniversary Team and was inducted into the school's Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008. He signed up for the San Francisco Giants in 1982 and played in the minors for four years.

His first coaching gig came as the head baseball coach for Maryville College in 1983. He then served as the head coach of Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1988–1994) and Arizona State University (1995–2009).

He was named Baseball America's Coach of the Year in 1998. Moreover, he was named Pac-10 Coach of the Year four times (2000, 2007, 2008 and 2009) and led ASU to four College World Series appearances (1998, 2005, 2007 and 2009).

Murphy was named interim manager of the Padres on June 16, 2015, after then-manager Bud Black was sacked. However, he did not return as manager and later signed with the Brewers as their bench coach.

His managerial record in the major stands at 42–54. Taking into account his experience in college baseball, his overall record stands at 947-400-2.