"Brewers hired ghosts to haunt Teoscar Hernandez and family” - Fans buzz as Dodgers’ outfielder shares wife's chilling Pfister Hotel encounter

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez is not staying with his team during the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers players are staying at the Pfister Hotel, widely regarded as a haunted place. Ahead of NLCS Game 2, Hernandez said his wife wanted them to stay away from alleged haunted hotel.

It's whatever," Hernández said. "I don't believe in ghosts. I have stayed in there before. I never see anything or hear anything. But my wife is on this trip. And she says she doesn't want to stay in there. So we have to find another hotel. But I've been hearing from other players and other wives that it's something happening these couple nights."

Fans reacted to the bizarre admission from the All-Star outfielder.

★ @kyuwupi Milwaukee hired ghosts to haunt teo and his family and that affected his base running yday…

Tigers Torkmoil @bythewaybro Need the ghost to do America a solid and haunt strictly dodgers players

Steven @sstevenluevanoo 98% convinced hotel employees just mess with the electrical and amenities in players rooms

Hombre @Hombre_GGG This comes up every year. I think Pablo Sandoval said that he and Edgar Renteria one time got their bags and left for another hotel because of noises keeping them up.

Israel Fuentes @BakerZone760 Mookie gets an air bnb for the same reason

According to reports, former MVP and Hernandez's Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts doesn't stay at the hotel. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't believe in the rumors.

"Those stories went away when I was about 10 years old," Roberts said.

Teoscar Hernandez takes accountability for missed scoring opportunity against Brewers

Teoscar Hernandez was involved in a remarkable double in Monday's 2-1 win over the Brewers in NLCS Game 1. Hernandez, who was on third base as the Dodgers had the bases loaded for Max Muncy, failed to make home plate in time as the Dodgers squandered a glorious scoring opportunity.

Hernandez acknowledged his mistake as Sal Frelick's effort led to a double play with the Dodgers stranding runners on base to end the inning.

"I saw it once,” Hernandez said. “Once the play was over, I realized I just (messed) up. Just one of those things that you don’t have to see it over and over to realize that you made a mistake.”

However, the missed scoring oppurunity didn't cost the Dodgers as they saw off a late rally from the Brewers to claim the series opener.

