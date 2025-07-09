Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski opens up about hilarious incident following call to MLB

The biggest call for any MLB prospect is when their minor league coach gives them the news that he's going to the majors. Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski received that call, and instead of picking up, he declined.

Misirowski was selected as the 63rd pick in the 2022 MLB draft. Baseball America rated him as the third-best prospect of the Brewers before the 2025 season. On June 12, the Brewers called him up for his debut.

On Tuesday, Misirowski recalled the comical chain of events that followed his long-awaited promotion to the majors.

“Our head coach in Triple-A, he called me at like 9 a.m," Misiorowski said. "His number popped up as, like, possible spam risk, and I'm like, oh, it's nine o'clock in the morning. I'm not answering this. Declined. Calls me again. Declined. Finally leaves me a voice message.

"He's like, ‘This is your head coach, Rick Sweet. You need to answer the phone.’ I'm like, oh no, what did I do? You call him back and he's like, ‘Well, it's nice to hear from you finally.’ He's making jokes about it. He's awesome.”

Misiorowski was eventually able to connect with Rick Sweet, the respected and long-tenured manager of the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate, who revealed the news that the pitcher would be heading up to join the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski earns praise from MLB legend after latest outing

Before Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Dodgers' legendary pitcher Clayton Kershaw only knew Jacob Misiorowski as someone who took the no-hitter in the sixth inning before his ankle twisted.

“I know he throws hard,” Kershaw said. “I saw a couple highlights. He throws hard. But so does everybody. Except me.”

However, following Tuesday's game, Kershaw was impressed after Misiorowski threw six innings for one run and 12 strikeouts.

“I know him now, huh?” Kershaw said. “That was super impressive. That was unbelievable. It was really special. I mean, everything. Obviously the velo, but he’s got four pitches, commands the ball and made it – I mean, I don’t know how you hit that, honestly. That’s just really tough."

On the back of Jacob Misiorowski's impressive outing, the Brewers were able to win the game 3-1. Even three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, who faced Misiorowski at the plate, spoke highly of the towering right-hander and his command.

“Just really good stuff. Aggressive in the zone. But what really stood out to me was his command and control,” Ohtani said of Misiorowski.

Jacob Misiorowski is drawing massive praise from some of the biggest stars of the game. He carries high upside and the Brewers are reaping the benefits.

