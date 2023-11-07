Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio has reflected on his manager Craig Counsell's decision to join the Chicago Cubs and believes that the manager will lose as much as the team will. After a successful nine-year spell as manager of the Brewers, Counsell joined the Cubs just five days after the expiration of his contract. This is a huge move for the Chicago side as the young manager was one of the most coveted men in the front office across the MLB.

Counsell is a former MLB player who started his major league career with the Colorado Rockies and went on to play for several teams as an infielder. During his playing career, he won the World Series twice, once with the Marlins and once with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ended his playing career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011 and went on to join their front office, eventually becoming manager in 2015.

Counsell had an incredible MLB season with the Brewers this year. They managed to finish the regular season on top of the NL Central table despite going on to lose the Wild Card series against the D-backs. Nonetheless, he was considered one of the best managers whose contract was up for expiration and the Cubs seem to have made a valuable addition. However, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio believes that the manager just lost a valuable team and city which he will reflect on later in his life:

"We lost Craig. But I've reflected on this. You know, Craig has lost us and he's lost our community. It's a really special place to be," said Attanasio.

Craig Counsell named finalist in NL Manager of the Year award for 2023

The former Milwaukee Brewers manager has been named among the three finalists for the 2023 NL Manager of the Year in the MLB. Joining him are Skip Schumacher of the Miami Marlins and Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves. While Counsell has done an impressive job with the Brewers over the past few years, the young manager has never won the award. As he takes over the reins as the new manager of the Chicago Cubs, winning the award would certainly be a fine end to his time in Milwaukee.