Brewers rookie earns Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia comparison from team manager 

Milwaukee Brewers rookie Caleb Durbin recently earned a huge compliment from manager Pat Murphy after blasting his first major league home run on Monday. While the Milwaukee side fell to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco Giants in the first game of the series, the young infielder reached a memorable milestone in his career.

After the game, Pat Murphy compared Durbin to Boston Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia, saying that they have the same energy.

Caleb Durbin was originally selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 MLB draft and spent two years with them. He was then traded to the New York Yankees, where he spent two more years, rising through the minor leagues. In December last year, the infielder was traded to the Brewers along with Nestor Cortes as part of the Devin Williams trade.

Since moving to Milwaukee, the 25-year-old infielder has impressed his manager. In a recent interview on "MLB Network Radio", Pat Murphy spoke about Caleb Durbin's potential as a young talent.

"He's a winning player. You can see his plate discipline, you can see his approach, you can see his energy. It's there, you can't mistake it," Murphy said. "When you're watching [Dustin] Pedroia play, you're watching him run on the field and you didn't even watch the game in progress and you could just tell, hey we're watching this kid.

"He's one of those type players and I love that type of players. Especially when you don't have the resources to go get big time players. I think it's fabulous to have this type of guy," he added.

Caleb Durbin has only played five games in the MLB since being promoted, and he already brings a much-needed fresh energy into their lineup. After recording two hits in his debut, the youngster blasted a two-run home run off Robbie Ray during their defeat to the Giants.

Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins opens up on playing against former teammate Willy Adames

Milwaukee slugger Rhys Hoskins faces former teammate Willy Adames as they take on San Francisco on Tuesday. While both players are good friends and have huge respect for each other, Hoskins joked about Adames ahead of the game, saying via "MLB Network":

"Obviously he's an unbelievable player... We definitely miss that but I hope he stinks these four games."

After losing the first game of the series against the Giants, the Brewers hold a 12-11 record in the MLB this season. While the San Francisco club is in hot form, they will be hoping to get at least a couple of games in their favor.

