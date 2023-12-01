Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Devin Williams has been named the National League Reliever of the Year. This is the second time he has won the award, the first coming in 2020.

"It's an incredible feeling...it's nice to have my work recognized," said Williams while talking to MLB Network. "I'm just trying to go out there and do my job, and I am glad it's paying off."

Williams converted ninety percent of his save opportunities, saving thirty-six, while sporting a 1.53 ERA and striking out 87 batters in an exceptional 2023 season.

Devin Williams' consistent excellence on the mound helped push the Brewers to the top of their division. Williams concluded the season with a 0.92 WHIP and 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

"I just want to keep improving and help my team win," added Williams, "That's all that matters to me."

He was selected by the Brewers in the 2013 MLB draft and made his major league debut in August 2019. Williams won the National League Rookie of the Year in 2020, making him the first reliever to do so since Craig Kimbrell in 2011.

Fans across the globe praise Devin Williams

News of Devin Williams' award was met with excitement by the Brewers' fanbase, with social media erupting with congratulatory posts. Fans across the globe admired their star reliever, recognizing his undeniable contribution to the team's success.

Fans praised their favorite right-handed pitcher with tweets, referring to William's trademark pitch that has left the opponent empty-handed numerous times. Another tweeted, "Best closer in the league," which was the sentiment of many.

Williams winning this award reflects well on the Milwaukee Brewers organization and their commitment to encouraging a culture of excellence. The impact of his leadership on the team has been crucial for their consistency, which will also play a significant role in their future endeavors.

