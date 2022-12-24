Craig Kimbrel is the latest free agent player to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason. The 34-year-old relief pitcher closed a one-year $10 million contract with the National League champions and became the latest big-name free agent to sign with the Phillies alongside Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker and Matthew Strahm.

The Phillies finished in third-place in the NL East with a 87-75 record, which was enough to secure a Wild Card spot in the postseason. They went on to shock the baseball world and reach the World Series, eventually losing out to the Houston Astros.

There have been significant improvements during the offseason for the franchise and fans are optomistic about the team's chances next year.

After assembling one of the most potent offenses in the league, they are adding to their defense. Craig Kimbrel will be vital to a roster that is in need of pitching. MLB fans took to Twitter to debate the value of the move.

PedroinCrypto.algo @PedroInCrypto @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic This is a pretty bad signing. He has had 2/3 of a good year in the past 4 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic This is a pretty bad signing. He has had 2/3 of a good year in the past 4

The veteran reliever is an eight-time All-Star and was part of the 2018 Boston Red Sox team that won the World Series. The veteran pitcher has completed 13 seasons in the MLB. Over that time he has recorded 394 saves and ranks seventh all-time in the majors in that category.

He is regarded as one of the league’s premier relievers in the league and Phillies fans will hope that he can return to his early career form.

Craig Kimbrel is a 8x All-Star and won the WS with the Boston Red Sox in 2018

Craig Kimbrel throws against the Minnesota Twins in the ninthinning at Dodger Stadium

Some fans, however, have not been impressed by Kimbrel's record over the past few seasons. The right-handed pitcher has dropped into form in recent years. Last season, he finished with a 6-7 record and a 3.75 ERA.

FireRobManfred @cwrozzi @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Kimbrel was the most frustrating player to watch last year. After mid season I would turn the game off whenever Kimbrel came in to pitch. @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Kimbrel was the most frustrating player to watch last year. After mid season I would turn the game off whenever Kimbrel came in to pitch.

The Philadelphia Phillies are a few players shy of being a championship winning side. With the return of Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto, the club will look to improve on last season.

Kimbrel will add valuable experience and depth to the pitching staff.

Alex @alxred21 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Good for him.I hope he works it out over there @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Good for him.I hope he works it out over there ✌️

The Phillies are in search of their first World Series since 2008. They will face stiff competition from the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves in 2023. With the addition of a premier closer, there are now very few holes in this Philadelphia lineup. If the Phillies can tighten up their defense, a deep playoff run is a realistic possibility next season.

Poll : 0 votes