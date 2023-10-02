Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction & Betting Tips - October 3 | 2023 MLB NL Wild Card match

As the MLB playoffs start, all eyes are on the NL wild-card series, with the Milwaukee Brewers hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. The game is set to be played at Milwaukee's American Family Field.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks prediction

A gripping contest is expected as Corbin Burnes (10-8) leads the Brewers against the Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt (3-9).

Milwaukee has been the favorite 87 times this season and has capitalized on that status, winning 52 games. On the other hand, Arizona has been underdog 87 times this year, managing to snag 41 wins.

The recent betting performance shows the Brewers going 5-3 in their last eight matchups as the moneyline favorite.

Given their dominant pitching staff and recent level of play, the Brewers are likely to win. But expect the Diamondbacks to put up a strong fight.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks betting tips

Betting on the moneyline seems to favor the Brewers. On the runline, Milwaukee is favored at -1.5. The over/under for this contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Given that both teams have shown a propensity for high-scoring games recently, the over might be the better play.

These odds are according to DraftKings.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks head-to-head

In recent seasons, the Brewers and the Diamondbacks have had closely contested matchups. Key players like Milwaukee's William Contreras, with a batting average of .291, and Arizona's Corbin Carroll, batting .287, will be vital to their teams.

Both teams have explosive hitters, but the Brewers have an edge in pitching, which could be the determining factor in this contest. With 20 games between them in the last three seasons, Milwaukee leads with 11 wins.

Where to watch Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

The game is scheduled to be broadcast live on ESPN2 at 6:08 p.m. Central Time. Various online streaming options are also available such as Fubo and the ESPN app.

The Brewers, who clinched their division, are expected to take the lead in this contest. One thing is clear: This MLB wild-card game promises to deliver high-stakes baseball action.