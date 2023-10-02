Brewers vs. Diamondbacks schedule: Dates, how to watch, TV channel & live stream for 2023 NL Wild Card games

The Milwaukee Brewers prepare to host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card series. Anticipation builds for a showdown that spotlights the Brewers' stellar pitching and the Diamondbacks' potent offense.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks schedule

The three-game series will be held at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The first match is on October 3. This will be followed by a second game on October 4. If necessary, a third game will take place on October 5. All games are set to begin at 6:08 p.m. CT.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks in the National Wild Card series

All games will be broadcast on ESPN 2. There will be live streaming available as well, as mentioned below.

What time do the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks?

Each game in this series is scheduled to start at 6:08 p.m. CT, offering fans a prime-time viewing experience. The start time for the potential third game on Oct. 5 could change depending on the results of other Wild Card series.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks live streams

Those who prefer to stream the action can turn to ESPN+. Alternatively, Fubo offers a free trial that includes ESPN channels. This provides another avenue to watch the MLB playoff games live online.

How to buy tickets for Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks?

Fans who want to watch the games live can buy single-game tickets now. Availability remains for all three games.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Brewers' official website. Fans can also buy tickets by calling the Brewers' ticket office. Further, fans can secure future postseason tickets by placing a deposit on a 2024 Season Ticket Plan.

Ticketmaster can sometimes offer cheaper tickets, so check their website. Resale sites like StubHub might also have tickets at an inflated cost.

As this high-stakes series nears, Diamondbacks and Brewers supporters prepare for a compelling NL Wild Card Series clash.